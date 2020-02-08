Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. makes up 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,806,000 after buying an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3,392.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 293,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,749,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,954,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.11. 1,441,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,714. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $78.60 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

