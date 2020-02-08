Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 520 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.22. 3,202,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

