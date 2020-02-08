Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 830 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.16. 931,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,315. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $159.08 and a 1-year high of $217.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

