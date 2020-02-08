Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after acquiring an additional 279,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

