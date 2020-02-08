Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 518,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 336,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,820,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $29,182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 59,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

ANSYS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.83. 409,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,460. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.29 and a 1-year high of $293.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

