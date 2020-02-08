Starbase Market Cap Hits $64,462.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Starbase token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $64,462.00 and $652.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

