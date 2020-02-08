StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $165.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.28 million. StarTek posted sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $652.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.76 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

SRT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. StarTek has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 782,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StarTek by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

