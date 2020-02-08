State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 10,975 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

WDC stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 208.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,616. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

