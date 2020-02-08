State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 885,748 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3,656.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,748 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $40.63 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 250,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $6,295,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.77.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.