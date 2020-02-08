State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $240.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAC. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

