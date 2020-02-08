State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cerner worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 6.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.