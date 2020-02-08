State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fortive worth $30,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,746 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Fortive by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after buying an additional 328,567 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 996,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after buying an additional 112,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 700,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after buying an additional 81,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

