State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

