State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.65 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $25,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,314,425 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,180 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 151,971 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 23,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $11.80 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

