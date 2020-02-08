State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $101.30 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

