State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $28,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,007,000 after buying an additional 205,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Insiders have sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

