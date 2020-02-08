State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.32 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Carnival worth $28,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.