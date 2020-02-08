State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.79 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $76.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

