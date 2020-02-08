State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Fastenal worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,145,000 after buying an additional 42,547 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after buying an additional 121,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

