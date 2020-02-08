State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.40 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Ameriprise Financial worth $29,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average is $151.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $177.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

