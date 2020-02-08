State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.88 Million Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Best Buy worth $29,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $89,243,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

