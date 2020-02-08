State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.09 Million Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $30,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

CTVA opened at $31.04 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

