State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $30.68 Million Stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Splunk worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,280 shares of company stock worth $7,888,697 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

