State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,609 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $30,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $24,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $100.56 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

