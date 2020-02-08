State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Clorox worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $167.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

