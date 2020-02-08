State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Hess worth $26,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,072,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $326,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hess by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hess by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 10.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $23,086,899. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

