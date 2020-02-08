State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $8,788,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $64.03 on Friday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

