State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,648 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $101,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

ARE stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

