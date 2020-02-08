State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,850 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Properties worth $28,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,591,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,773 shares of company stock worth $25,839,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $146.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.