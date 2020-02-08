State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,082 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $341,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.