State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,090 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CDW worth $27,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.88.

CDW stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,255.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,452 shares of company stock worth $14,241,764. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

