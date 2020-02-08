State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,080 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cintas worth $31,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 55.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $291.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.30. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $190.63 and a 1 year high of $294.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

