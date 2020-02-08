State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,270 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $31,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,195,000 after buying an additional 45,905 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $169.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

