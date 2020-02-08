State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,280 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of AMETEK worth $31,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

AME stock opened at $98.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

