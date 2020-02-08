State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,530 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

