State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,902 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

