State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,800 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of United Continental worth $26,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.