State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 500,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,949.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,131,375 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $314.79 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $350.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

