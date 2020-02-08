State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Verisign worth $27,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verisign by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76,647 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Verisign by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Verisign by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verisign by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 185,284 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

VRSN opened at $205.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.10 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.