State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after buying an additional 22,297 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $787.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $800.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.92. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In related news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

