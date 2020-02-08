State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after buying an additional 109,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $125.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,054.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

