State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $10,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,855 shares of company stock worth $3,904,968. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

