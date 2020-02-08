State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after acquiring an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,433,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,512,000 after acquiring an additional 69,788 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.2% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 986,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,279,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 977,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 967,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 94,382 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.