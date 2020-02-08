State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of UDR worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

