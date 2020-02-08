State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,678 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the third quarter worth $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Leidos by 354.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $113.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

