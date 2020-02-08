State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.23 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of SL Green Realty worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,277,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,906,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

SLG stock opened at $94.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.