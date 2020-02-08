State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.36 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 23,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $1,402,063.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,834.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

STX opened at $54.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

