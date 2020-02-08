State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $3,440,095.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

