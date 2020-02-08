State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.93 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

