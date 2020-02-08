State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.56 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

